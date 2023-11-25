AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,004,000 after buying an additional 44,873 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,710,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,002,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.90. The stock had a trading volume of 84,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,963. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.69 and a fifty-two week high of $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Insider Activity

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,379.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

