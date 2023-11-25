AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.63. 400,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,010. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

