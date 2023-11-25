Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $13.30 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 65,904 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

