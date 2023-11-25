Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Service Co. International worth $22,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.5 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $74.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 34,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $2,103,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,668,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 34,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $2,103,851.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,668,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,726 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

