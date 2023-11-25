Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1,143.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 42.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,529,000 after purchasing an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,361,000 after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $300.52 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.43.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

