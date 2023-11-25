Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 156,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 578,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,344 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 681,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 244,339 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $13,871,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.47.

NYSE:GXO opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.75.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

