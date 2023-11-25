Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.38% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $22,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XMLV opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $916.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $56.96.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

