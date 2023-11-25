PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $20,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TPL opened at $1,650.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.75. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,668.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,793.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,620.60.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares in the company, valued at $496,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 103 shares of company stock worth $184,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

