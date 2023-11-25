Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 8,888 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

