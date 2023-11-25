PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,441 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $21,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,114,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,035,000 after purchasing an additional 596,638 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 269,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after purchasing an additional 260,991 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,424,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 105,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

