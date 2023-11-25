Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 62,812 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,812 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of GrowGeneration worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GrowGeneration

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert acquired 21,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,333,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

GrowGeneration Profile

(Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

