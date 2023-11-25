PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,374 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $60.76 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

