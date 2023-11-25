The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.53. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.48.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

