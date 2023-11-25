Schroder Investment Management Group Has $64.19 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,094 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $64,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,567,240,000 after purchasing an additional 520,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after buying an additional 160,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.84.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $150.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $157.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

