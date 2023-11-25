Schroder Investment Management Group Has $71 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 139,124 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.89% of Dolby Laboratories worth $70,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $6,645,687. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $86.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.34. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.44 and a 12-month high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.