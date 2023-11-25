Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,458 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.04% of Encompass Health worth $70,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,988,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 20.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,137,000 after acquiring an additional 883,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 445,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 302.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 434,553 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EHC opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $72.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

