Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 59,654 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,654 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Western Union were worth $73,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 6.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Western Union Price Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.