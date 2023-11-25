Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,799 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.38% of Ball worth $69,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ball by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 112.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $54.25 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

