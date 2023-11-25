Schroder Investment Management Group Has $66.67 Million Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,802,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 3.89% of SunPower worth $66,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPWR opened at $4.18 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Further Reading

