Schroder Investment Management Group Has $66.92 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 233,356 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $66,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $60,299,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Valvoline by 2,059.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,106,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Valvoline by 927.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,803,000 after acquiring an additional 899,099 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $30,675,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,554,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Joseph Freeland acquired 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.97 per share, with a total value of $100,551.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

