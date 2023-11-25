Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,596,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.71% of Cousins Properties worth $59,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,303,000 after buying an additional 315,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,906,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,603,000 after purchasing an additional 412,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,788,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after buying an additional 330,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

