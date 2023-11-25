PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,846 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.18% of PPG Industries worth $62,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.12.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

