Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 3,108 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ciena were worth $70,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.39.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,115,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,115,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,753 shares of company stock worth $1,565,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

