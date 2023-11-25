Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 24,471 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,471 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Cintas worth $58,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $3,513,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after buying an additional 64,817 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,441,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.7% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 56,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $554.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.03. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $559.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

