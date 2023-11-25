Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 16,657 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,952 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $68,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $353.04 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

