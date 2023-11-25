Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 117,676 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,676 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $65,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 42.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,980,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 78,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile



BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

