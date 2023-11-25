Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 353,446 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 353,446 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.97% of Itron worth $64,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 39.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Itron by 10.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITRI. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $66.55 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

