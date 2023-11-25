Schroder Investment Management Group Has $64.45 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.05% of Valmont Industries worth $64,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $211.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.76 and its 200-day moving average is $254.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

