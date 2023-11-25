UNIUM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,844.12 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a total market cap of $186.82 million and approximately $58,844.12 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $13.06 or 0.00034635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 13.09372376 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $59,812.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

