Capital World Investors Invests $75.08 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 293,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $266.08 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $268.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.03.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $42,467,123. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

