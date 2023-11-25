Capital World Investors Acquires 7,100 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in AES were worth $94,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AESC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 743,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,713,000 after purchasing an additional 50,697 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of AES by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in AES by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 282,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after buying an additional 188,799 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in AES by 150.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

AESC stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.7188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

