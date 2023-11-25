Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,663 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.09.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNHI opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

