Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.10 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 253.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $362.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $368.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.14.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,270,468 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

