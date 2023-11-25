Streakk (STKK) Price Hits $0.0752

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $751,942.14 and $26,635.05 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.07387966 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $34,641.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

