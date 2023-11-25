Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.95 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,191 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

