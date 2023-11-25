Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 6,987 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TriNet Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,532 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $105,758,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $16,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TNET stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.24. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $121.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.24, for a total value of $339,307.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,306,189.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.24, for a total transaction of $339,307.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,306,189.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,039 shares of company stock worth $6,287,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

