Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,354 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.25% of Liberty Energy worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $674,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,073,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,870,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $674,033.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,073,962 shares in the company, valued at $54,870,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 315,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,999. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LBRT opened at $19.78 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

