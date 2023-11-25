Threshold (T) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.10 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $233.63 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,787.23 or 1.00179243 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,388,322,025.237368 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02339162 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $8,561,932.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

