Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

Hess Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HES opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.47. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

