HI (HI) Price Down 0.6% This Week

HI (HI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $2.02 million and $367,092.61 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,787.23 or 1.00179243 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003974 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,192,924,008.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00073344 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $392,789.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

