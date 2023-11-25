SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $325.77 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $325.77 million and approximately $78.32 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,787.23 or 1.00179243 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592768 with 1,242,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31276133 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $84,146,495.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

