Dero Price Hits $3.71 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $52.22 million and approximately $15,679.64 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.71 or 0.00009830 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00188657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.61 or 0.00603422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.99 or 0.00453331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00126892 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,084,655 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars.

