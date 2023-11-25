Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CAO Sells 1,366 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $52,522.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kalyani Tandon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Kalyani Tandon sold 929 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $35,989.46.

On Thursday, September 14th, Kalyani Tandon sold 2,127 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $74,764.05.

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $38.66 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

