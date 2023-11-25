dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.81 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.81 million and approximately $691.82 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00188657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010535 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016381 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 188.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,884,214 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01382572 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

