MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $85.86 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $18.81 or 0.00049876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,787.23 or 1.00179243 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003974 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.9775646 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,459,964.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

