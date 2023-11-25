Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $130.34 million and $11,949.53 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.57 or 0.00009458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,787.23 or 1.00179243 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003974 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.55765003 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $19,076.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.