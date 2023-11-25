BNB (BNB) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $233.68 or 0.00619522 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $35.45 billion and approximately $643.72 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,590 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,699,640.36372492. The last known price of BNB is 234.39692838 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1786 active market(s) with $703,628,309.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
