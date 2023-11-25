BNB (BNB) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $233.68 or 0.00619522 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $35.45 billion and approximately $643.72 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,590 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,699,640.36372492. The last known price of BNB is 234.39692838 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1786 active market(s) with $703,628,309.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.