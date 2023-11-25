Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.74 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37,719.62 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $737.52 billion and $17.74 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.61 or 0.00603422 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00126892 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020652 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,552,581 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
