Conflux (CFX) Reaches Market Cap of $550.52 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $550.52 million and $32.20 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00188657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.61 or 0.00603422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.99 or 0.00453331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00126892 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,458,476,369 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,458,378,492.8683753 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15986858 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $35,856,732.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

