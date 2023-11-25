Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Richard W. Fisher Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.19. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

